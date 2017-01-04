NAB Seeks Service to America Nominations

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has put out the call for entries in its 2017 Service to America Awards for public service. Deadline for entry is March 7.

The awards will be handed out June 20 in Washington, D.C.

Service to Community Awards will be given out for radio and TV station public service campaigns that represent "exemplary service to their local communities." Service to Children Awards go to radio and TV station efforts targeting kids.

The Service to America TV Award goes to a TV station for the "totality of its efforts and commitment to excellence in serving its community."

In addition to the recognition of good works and the chance to mingle with Washington bigwigs, winners get round trip airfare and hotel accommodations for the dinner.