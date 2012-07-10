NAB Seeks Emergency Stay of Online Political File Rules

The National Association of Broadcasters Tuesday asked the

U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to block the FCC's implementation

of its online political file rules, the latest in a series of broadcaster moves

to try and stop the FCC from posting individual TV station political spot

prices online when cable and satellite competitors have no similar online

reporting requirement.

Scheduled to take effect Aug. 2, the rules require the top

four network affiliated stations in the top 50 markets to start sending any

information they must keep in their station paper political files, including

spot prices, to the FCC for posting in a national, online database. The FCC

will do a year-in check of the process then plans to apply the requirement to

all TV stations a year after that.

In its petition, NAB, which has already asked the same court

to overturn the rules and the FCC to stay enforcement of them, said the

emergency stay was warranted because it is likely to win its court challenge on

the merits and that it is likely to suffer competitive harms if there is no

stay -- essentially the same arguments it made to the FCC in calling for it to

postpone enforcement until the court weighs in.

"NAB's members will suffer irreparable harm absent a

stay because the order compels television stations to post the prices for

specific advertisements to a public website immediately after the sales

occur," NAB said in its filing. "This will place NAB's members at a

distinct disadvantage to their non-broadcast competitors, who will not be

required to post rate information on the Internet," NAB said.

But wait, there's more: "The balance of hardships and

the public interest also favor a stay because the likely harm from requiring

immediate posting of detailed price information about specific advertising

sales outweighs the benefits of such a requirement," said NAB.

Separately, TV station groups have asked the FCC to

reconsider its April decision, offering an alternative where they would supply

the FCC with aggregate, rather than individual prices, and expand reporting to

categories of political spots not currently required to be reported.