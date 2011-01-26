NAB Says President's Wireless Plan Calls For More HolisticApproach

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith

says the President is right to make wireless build out to rural America a

priority, and that that argues for not putting too much emphasis on spectrum

reclamation.

In a response to the President's State of the Union

address, Smith said he was encouraged by the President's focus on wireless

broadband, saying that means rural as well as urban.

The FCC is looking to move broadcasters off spectrum in

population centers, like the Eastern Seaboard corridor, to free up room for

more wireless broadband. But Smith interpreted the President's remarks as

suggesting a more balanced approach.

"We agree with the White House that wireless broadband

infrastructure build-out to rural America is the key to job creation," he

said, "and NAB believes the President's vision deserves as much attention

as reallocating broadcast spectrum to wireless carriers in urban markets.

"We encourage Congress to consider a holistic approach

to the wireless broadband issue, including passage of spectrum inventory

legislation that fully identifies fallow or warehoused airwaves."

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.)

Tuesday reintroduced a bill that would compensate broadcasters for moving off

spectrum. NAB is all for that--the compensation part--but only if it is truly

voluntary, as Rockefeller's bill emphasizes. But NAB is equally interested in

making the point that broadcasters can contribute to the broadband

future by hanging on to their spectrum, not just by giving it up.