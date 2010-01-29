NAB Revamps Web Site
The National Association of Broadcasters unveiled its
redesigned Web sites NAB.org and NABEF.org on Friday (Jan. 29).
According to the broadcast trade group, the new site
includes easier navigation to TV and radio pages, more multimedia, password-protected
member content.
It also has an online advocacy section with an overview of
key issues.
The revamp was done completely in-house, said a spokesman,
and has been in the works for about 11 months. It was soft-launched earlier this month.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.