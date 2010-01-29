NAB Revamps Web Site

The National Association of Broadcasters unveiled its

redesigned Web sites NAB.org and NABEF.org on Friday (Jan. 29).

According to the broadcast trade group, the new site

includes easier navigation to TV and radio pages, more multimedia, password-protected

member content.

It also has an online advocacy section with an overview of

key issues.

The revamp was done completely in-house, said a spokesman,

and has been in the works for about 11 months. It was soft-launched earlier this month.