NAB: Retrans Not Broken

As the retrans back-and-forth built up a head

of steam Tuesday, the National Association of Broadcasters added its voice to the

crescendo of comment.

"As history has shown, 99.9 percent of these

deals are reached without disruption. We don't have a broken

system," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton, "we have a broken

pay-TV company that likes to play Washington games. Broadcasters and pay-TV

operators share a mutual interest in reaching a fair, market-oriented carriage

deal. Only when one party shifts their focus, pleading to government instead of

negotiating fairly, does that mutual desire dissolve."

Wharton did not cite Sen. John Kerry, only saying

that the statement was regarding "the fair, market-based carriage

negotiation process known as retransmission consent," but it followed by

only an hour or so the news that Kerry had sent a copy of draft retransmissionconsent legislation to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski saying it was meant

to "reform" a "broken system."

That bill would have the FCC step in to keep TV

station signals on the air during retrans impasses and try to help broker,

though not mandate, an agreement.

Separately, broadcasters are reportedly seeking

some legislators to sign onto a letter to the FCC asking it to keep out of

a retrans process that is fair, suggesting the only thumb on the scale

would be the government's if it chose to insert itself.

Genachowski weighed in again Tuesday (he released

a statement early Sunday after Fox stations were pulled from Cablevision

systems in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia Oct. 15). The chairman said he

had talked to the CEOs of both companies and wanted Cablevision and Fox to cut

out the "petty gamesmanship." Fox had no comment on the

characterization and a Cablevision spokesperson had not returned a call for

comment at press time.