NAB on Retrans: It Ain't Broke

The National Association of Broadcasters warns the

FCC against micromanaging retransmission consent negotiations and ticks off the

things it thinks would be doing just that.

In its comments in the FCC's retrans rule review -- due

May 27 at the commission -- NAB says that "substantial and numerous

changes," which have been sought by cable and satellite operators, are

unwarranted.

NAB supports expanding notification of potential

signal-drops to non-cable MVPDs and making sure that early termination fees are

not an obstacle to switching service in the "very rare" instances in

which impasses affect their access to TV programming.

But aside from that, NAB says retrans ain't broke and

doesn't need fixing. Its list of unnecessary and harmful changes include 1)

prohibitions on joint negotiations; 2) government-mandate mediation; 3) define

good faith bargaining in terms of fees, terms or conditions of deals; 4)

scrapping the syndicated exclusivity and network no duplication rules; 5)

adding violations of good faith bargaining to the factors considered at license

renewal time.

The FCC has proposed getting more specific on the

definition of good faith bargaining, and has proposed scrapping those two

rules. Various cable operators argue

that the FCC needs to step in to break up joint bargaining, untie retrans deals

from co-owned cable channels, make stations make their prices public, and much

more.