NAB: Reducing Spectrum Holdings Will Diminish Service

The National Association of

Broadcasters has lined up a broadcast witness with a multiplatform resume to

pitch the continued importance of broadcasting in that mix, including making

the point that if there is a spectrum auction, they need to be able to set a

reserve price, to collect their money, and to be confident that those who

remain will not face future FCC efforts to move them off.

Broadcasters also want Congress to

know that there will be an inevitable diminution of service from reducing their

spectrum holdings, no matter what broadcaster protections are placed on the

move.

According to the written testimony

of Todd Schurz, president of Schurz Communications, for a June 1 House

Communications Subcommittee hearing on spectrum and incentive auctions,

his company owns TV stations, cable systems, newspapers and is invested in 4G

wireless. He is even a founding member of the Mobile 500 Alliance promoting

mobile DTV, yet another potential platform for news and info.

Through that prism of experience,

Schurz still sees a rainbow of opportunity for broadcasters if the FCC does not

put a damper on that vision. He also sees his company continuing to use its

spectrum to serve the public "long after any auctions take place," if

Congress authorizes them.

His message to Congress is that

broadcasters can continue to provide news and emergency info and add new

services like mobile and multicasting and more, but only if the FCC lets them.

The FCC is seeking the authority

from Congress to reclaim spectrum from broadcasters--up to 120 MHz to auction

to wireless companies. Some of the auctions proceeds will go to broadcasters to

compensate them for giving up spectrum. The FCC also says it will need to move

and "repack" broadcasters who remain to free up blocks of continuous

bandwidth for wireless. It plans to compensate those broadcasters for any

move-related expenses.

Schurz plans to tell the committee

that broadcasters do not object to a voluntary auction, but only one that does

not "reduced interference protection, relocation to inferior channel

allotments, diminished service areas, or onerous taxes in the form of spectrum

fees."

And for the stations that remain, NAB

wants enough spectrum to do HDTV and multicasting and mobile.

For the auction to be truly voluntary,

say Schurz, no broadcaster should have to give up any spectrum, a broadcaster

should be able to set a reserve price (minimum compensation it would get) for

the direct and indirect costs of giving up all its spectrum, or sharing

channels or moving from the UHF to the VHF band; and the FCC must not force any

broadcaster to share channels, move to VHF or convert to a cellularized

architecture of more, lower-powered transmitters.

For those that do decide to stay

around, Schurz and NAB want assurances their spectrum homes are more than

temporary.

"Congress must ensure that

broadcasters can depend on their spectrum allocations for many years into the

future without facing additional threats to their continued spectrum use,"

says Schurz. "Thus, any legislation on incentive auctions should include a

sunset on the authority of the FCC to use those auctions to repurpose broadcast

spectrum and further protections against additional reallocations of broadcast

spectrum to other services."

Broadcasters also want the FCC to

do some more looking before it leaps. That would include assessing the wireless

industry's ability to be more efficient with the spectrum it has and undertake

a spectrum inventory and usage study.

That is because there will be a

price to pay for reducing broadcasters' holdings, even with all the protections

the NAB is seeking. "Diminishing the spectrum available for

broadcast television, including for mobile DTV service, will diminish the

competition and diversity of services available to American consumers. It also

would lead to a slower, more expensive, and less efficient system for

delivering news-oriented video content," he said. "Congress and the

FCC must weigh and understand the public policy harms of reallocating spectrum

away from free, over-the-air television before taking irreversible steps down

that path."