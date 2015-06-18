NAB Praises Consumer Drone Bill

The National Association of Broadcasters has come out strongly for a new bill that would create guidelines for recreational use of drones (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or UAVs).

"NAB strongly supports Sens. Feinstein and Schumer's Consumer Drone Safety Act, legislation that strikes the right balance by imposing meaningful guidelines on recreational use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. Broadcasters take seriously our role as 'first informers' and believe UAVs hold great potential in improving newsgathering capabilities at local stations," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton. "We will continue to engage both Congress and the FAA on a legal framework that encourages responsible use of UAVs."

The Consumer Drone Safety Act was introduced by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). It would require the creation of guidelines on maximum altitude, restrictions, limitations and safety requirements for manufacturers.