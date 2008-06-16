NAB Poll: 90% Aware of DTV Transition

The National Association of Broadcasters' latest poll found that 90% of those surveyed were aware of the Feb. 17, 2009, switch to digital by full-power TV stations, up from 83% in January.

That was according to a phone survey of 31,426 TV households conducted by Smith-Geiger for the NAB.

The figure was higher than the 84% awareness cited by the Government Accountability Office last week in a Hill hearing on the DTV transition.

Also according to the Smith-Geiger study, 70% of households reported having seen a DTV education public-service announcement on TV, with the vast majority of those (82%) finding the messages helpful.