NAB Pledges Diversity in Policy Advocacy

The National Association of Broadcasters has signed the Diversity in Government Relations Coalition Pledge to make sure that diversity is reflected not only in the industry, but in those advocating for industry policy positions.



"We continue to build a workforce that reflects the communities our members serve, including within our Government Relations department, which advocates for our broadcasters on Capitol Hill and at the White House," blogged NAB VP, government relations, Charlyn Stanberry.



NAB is one of the earlier backers of the pledge, along with America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), Signal Group and the Women’s Global Impact Initiative. The coalition was started by Women in Government Relations, the Congressional Management Foundation and the National Journal.



The pledge reads: "We commit to increasing understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and its impact on the government relations field; intentionally addressing the gaps in diverse representation of our staff and our leadership teams that influence local, state, federal and international policy and exploring the unintended consequences that result from policy and advocacy that lack diverse representation, voice and perspective.”



NAB said diversity has always been an integral part of NAB's mission, including within its own shop.