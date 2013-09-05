NAB Plans To Move to New Headquarters

According to NAB, the board has voted unanimously to relocate to new digs in the Capitol Hill/Capitol Riverfront section.

The FCC used to be located only a few blocks away from NAB in Northwest Washington, but moved to the Portals, a stone's throw from the River, in the 1990s.

NAB has been at its 1771 N. Street headquarters in the Dupont Circle section of Washington since 1947.

NAB said the decision came after months of assessing how to improve its advocacy efforts, which in this case means moving closer to the action.

"I am delighted by today's vote, which would move NAB to the center of government action in Washington," said NAB President Gordon Smith, who as a former Senator knows well the vicissitudes of travel in the nation's Capital. "Traffic has become so congested in much of Washington that it is extremely difficult for members of Congress and the FCC to visit NAB's current headquarters. A move to the Capitol Hill/Capitol Riverfront area would provide policymakers and regulators easier accessibility to NAB, and will allow NAB to better showcase broadcast innovation."