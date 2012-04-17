NAB: Ownership Rules Put Broadcasters' Future In Jeopardy

The National Association of Broadcasters told

the FCC Tuesday that not only are duopoly limits and cross-ownership

restrictions unnecessary, they work against the FCC's stated goals of

encouraging "competition, localism and diversity."

In

comments on the FCC's proposed conclusion of its quadrennial ownership rule

review and its remand from the Third Circuit,

NAB said that the FCC will jeopardize broadcasters'

future if it fails to reform the rules so that broadcasters can adopt

"economically sustainable" ownership structures.

NAB argues that there is "abundant

evidence" that mobile and digital media have produced unprecedented

competition, and that last-century limits on broadcast station ownership in a

market or ownership of other media limit stations' viability, particularly

smaller and mid-sized stations.

The

rules work against localism, NAB argues, because if

stations were allowed to combine resources in smaller markets, they could take

advantage of economies of scale to devote resources to local services,

including news.

"Because

the current broadcast ownership restrictions do not promote any of the FCC's

stated goals, they no longer are necessary in the public interest and must be

repealed or substantially relaxed, said NAB.

The

FCC last December proposed reimposing the 2007 FCC's loosening of the newspaper-broadcast

cross-ownership ban, which was remanded by the Third Circuit last summer for a

clearer justification, but broadcasters have argued that is too little. The FCC

has also proposed retaining the duopoly rules without changes.

NAB argues in its comments that if those rules do

remain on the books, they ban on duopolies among the top four stations should

be tightened to only the top two.

The

FCC also asked whether it should start counting joint station agreements toward

ownership limits. Cable operators trying to rein in retrans joint negotiations

said absolutely, but NAB says no way.

"The

record contains no basis for treating sharing arrangements as attributable or

for requiring their increased disclosure," said NAB in its filing.

"The record further shows that sharing arrangements do not impact license

control over operations or programming decisions and that joint negotiation of

retransmission consent agreements do not implicate control over core operating

functions. The Commission should reject efforts by self-interested multichannel

video programming distributors to further constrain broadcasters in their

efforts to compete for audiences and advertising revenues."

The

commission has teed up the new ownership rule changes, but may not vote on them

until after the Supreme Court signals whether or not it will hear broadcaster

appeals of the old rules.