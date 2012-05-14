NAB: OVPDs Should Be Subject to Retrans, Exclusivity Obligations

The National Association of Broadcasters told the FCC Monday

that broadcasters were generally supportive of broadband video services, but

that the FCC needs to make sure that if they are providing comparable

video-delivery services to traditional MVPDs, those Internet-delivered services

are subject to the same carriage and retrans obligations and local station

exclusivity and network nonduplication rules as traditional MVPDs.

Some NAB network members have a stake in Hulu, while local

stations are putting video content online as well, so broadcasters definitely

have skin in the MVPD definition game from the broadband side, but in this case

NAB is focusing on the fate of TV station signals, their protections and

compensation, under an over-the-top video delivery regime.

NAB said in comments filed Monday

that it could see the benefit of "new, competitive distribution platforms

capable of customizing programming or bundling different varieties of services,

including voice, Internet access and video services," as well as providing

a new platform for broadcast programming.

But that is only if the new services are not able to

"expropriate broadcast signals at will."

At issue is whether over-the-top video providers that ride

the transmission path of others are subject to the same program carriage rules

and obligations as traditional MVPDs. "Broadcasters must continue to have

the right to control the distribution of their signals over the Internet and to

obtain compensation from broadband video service providers seeking to

retransmit such signals," said NAB. That means retransmission consent.

"If new technologies can evade retransmission consent

and erode local viewership by overriding program exclusivity rights of local

stations and offering the same programs on stations imported from other

markets," said NAB in its comments to the FCC, "the viability of

local TV stations -- and their ability to serve their local communities with

high quality programming -- could well be lost."

Initial comments were due Monday, May 14, on how the FCC

should define multichannel video providers (MVPD) in an online world, and

whether OVPDs should be subject to the same carriage requirements if they

lacked the transmission path to the home -- like a satellite signal or wired or

wireless network.

The FCC call for help is related to its ongoing

consideration of a program-access complaint filed by Sky Angel, a provider of

predominantly religious pay Internet-protocol television services, against

Discovery Communications in 2010. Discovery decided to withdraw its programming

when Sky Angel converted the service to IP delivery from direct-broadcast

satellite in 2008. However, as the FCC acknowledged, "the interpretation of

these terms has legal and policy implications that extend beyond the parties to

this complaint."

In April 2010, when the FCC denied Sky Angel's request for a

standstill order to keep Discovery from taking its programming off the service,

the Media Bureau sent something of a mixed message. It said the FCC's rules

appeared to require a transmission path for a distributor to qualify as

delivering channels of programming, and that Sky Angel -- which delivers a

subscription package of linear and on-demand programming over the Internet -- had

not shown how it did that.

But the commission also said the issue was not settled, and

that the decision "should not be read to state or imply that the commission, or

the bureau acting on delegated authority, will ultimately conclude in resolving

the underlying complaint that Sky Angel does not meet the definition of an

MVPD."

The FCC has not resolved the complaint or the question, and

now wants some advice before it does given the wide-ranging implications of its

answer.