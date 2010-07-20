NAB Outlines Spectrum Policy for White House

National

Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith outlined the association's

spectrum policy in a letter Monday to Lawrence Summers, director of the White

House's Economic Policy Council.

Summers

weighed in with the administration's support for the FCC's spectrum reclamation

proposals in a speech to the New America Foundation June 28. Smith told Summers that he thought a

"holistic" approach to spectrum policy could find spectrum to

repurpose without compromising broadcasters' ability to deliver a robust

service to viewers.

Smith

said he had no problem with incentive auctions that were truly voluntary, but

said that any spectrum policy must make sure that 1) viewers still have access

to broadcast digital offerings including multicast channels and mobile DTV; 2)

that stations who do not give up spectrum do not suffer reduced coverage or

signal degradation and interference; 3) viewers must be able to benefit from

innovative new uses of broadcast spectrum by broadcasters themselves, including

on-demand programming and 3DTV; and 4) broadcasters should not be charged a

user fee for remaining on their spectrum.

The

3DTV argument is not one that has surfaced much in broadcaster arguments

over why they need to keep their over-the-air spectrum, probably

because broadcasters have not yet figured out how they are going to deliver

3DTV in the 6 Mhz they have. But for some stations, not giving up spectrum

could be a hedge on a future where 3D becomes a priority rather than a

novelty.

"We

stand ready to work constructively through a fact-based process that remains

truly voluntary and founded upon the engineering realities of sound spectrum

management," Smith said.