NAB OK2TALK PSA Campaign Honored

The National Association of Broadcasters' OK2TALK mental health public service announcements won the award for best video or podcast at PR News' 2014 Nonprofit PR Awards today in Washington.

According to NAB, TV and radio stations have donated over $35.5 million in airtime to run the spots (up from $26.4 million in December), which encourages people to talk about mental health and lets them know help is available and can work.

The campaign was launched July 23 and includes OK2TALK.org, where teens and young adults can share stories of "recovery, tragedy, struggle and hope."

"We appreciate the generous support that the OK2TALK campaign has received. We encourage stations to continue to use the campaign to drive home the message that it's okay to talk about mental health; that help is available and effective; that if you need help, you should get it; and, that if you know someone who is struggling, help them to get help," said NAB President Gordon Smith.