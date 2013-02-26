NAB OK With Delaying Media Ownership Vote

The Minority Media and Telecommunications Council has asked

the FCC for a "brief" delay in a vote on the FCC's consideration of

media ownership, and the National Association of Broadcasters does not object.

In addition, the FCC has sought comment on a request to

loosen foreign ownership restrictions on a case-by-case basis.

The media ownership vote has been delayed for a while

already due to concerns about the impact of loosening newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership

regs on diverse ownership.

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has proposed relaxing the ban on some newspaper/TV cross-ownership in the top 20 markets and lifting it on newspaper/radio cross-ownership.

In a letter to the commissioners, MMTC asked for the

delay so it could conduct a study on what the impact of cross-ownership would

be on minority and women ownership.

The study would be undertaken by BIA/Kelsey and peer

reviewed, so that would likely be at least a couple month delay in any vote on

the rule change.

"The study's methodology is designed so that the final

report should be completed, peer reviewed and submitted to the Commission for

its consideration within eight weeks of today," MMTC said.

That might actually speed the process if it satisfied

critics of the FCC who had complained the commission was prepared to vote on

the change without the separate diversity studies the commission has yet to

complete.

Broadcasters have been looking for action on media ownership

out of the FCC for years, but broadcasters have lately not been pushing hard

for a vote given that they think loosening, rather than lifting, the

TV/newspaper cross-ownership ban is barely half a loaf and weren't really

pushing on radio/newspaper. In addition, the FCC proposal also includes

counting some joint sales agreements toward local ownership caps, something

that likely has three votes and that they don't want to see happen.

"The National Association of Broadcasters reviewed

MMTC's letter and agrees that there is potential merit in additional

data-gathering regarding minority ownership," said Jane Mago, executive VP

and general counsel, NAB, in a letter to the FCC on Monday. "Accordingly,

NAB does not oppose MMTC's suggestion that the Commission defer action in the

above-referenced proceedings pending its review of the results of MMTC's

study."

Separately, the FCC issued a public notice seeking comment

on a proposal by the Coalition for Broadcast Investment (MMTC is a founding

member) that the commission look at proposals to allow more than 25% foreign

ownership in a broadcast property on a case-by-case basis rather than the de

facto 25% cap.

MMTC has argued that is another way to boost media

diversity.

"We are gratified that the Commission is moving forward with

our proposal, which could enable broadcasters to access capital on the same

terms as their cable, satellite, wireless and online counterparts," said

Coalition adviser Mace Rosenstein.

The coalition includes the League of United

Latin American Citizens, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the

National Black Chamber of Commerce and the National Puerto Rican Chamber of

Commerce; and broadcasters including Entravision Communications Corporation,

Bustos Media Holdings, Hearst Television Inc., CBS, Disney, Univision

Communications and Clear Channel.