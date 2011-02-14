NAB: No New Spectrum Taxes

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith

said Monday that broadcasters don't oppose voluntary incentive auctions, but

only if they are 'truly' voluntary.

The Obama administration's FCC budget proposal, released

Monday, includes holding spectrum auctions and using that money for a variety of

things, including spurring 4G wireless and funding an interoperable

communications network.

The budget also includes a proposed new spectrum license

user fee. A similar fee has been proposed for the past several years, but

Congress has disposed of it before passing the budget.

Smith said the association "opposes new spectrum taxes

that could imperil promises made to consumers during the DTV

transition," though he did not elucidate.

The FCC had no comment on the fee, but an FCC official

familiar with the agency pointed out that OMB proposed the fee and is deferring

to the FCC on how best to apply it "if" it is decided it is

needed. Broadcasters are not the only ones who could be subject to the fee,

which could be applied to fixed satellite, point-to-point microwaves services

and even taxi licenses.