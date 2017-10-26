NAB: No Greater Health Emergency Than Opioid Crisis

President Donald Trump has declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency, but that is no news to broadcasters, who have made that a focus of their public service efforts.

"NAB is proud that our local broadcasters and network partners have been, for more than a year, shining a light on this public health crisis," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton following the President's declaration. "Broadcasters take seriously our role as 'first informers' in times of emergency, and there is no greater public health emergency than the opioid crisis."

NAB launched its nationwide campaign last September.

“The opioid crisis has reached epidemic proportions, impacting every community across the country in a variety of ways," said House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), himself a former broadcaster. "Today’s public health emergency declaration will unleash more tools and resources in our shared fight to combat the crisis that continues to destroy families and communities regardless of age, gender, race, or geography. We stand ready to work with the administration to deliver relief for the tens-of-thousands of Americans suffering from this epidemic on a daily basis.”