NAB Names Service to America Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters has named the winners of its Service to America Awards, which honor public service by broadcasters.

TEGNA's Selling Girls series about child sex trafficking will receive the Service to Community award for Television. The six-part series stemmed from a poll conducted in all 38 TEGNA markets on what viewers thought was the most underreported story. The series is now being used for education and training by the U.S. State Department, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, The United Way, the Jimmy Carter Center, and the South Carolina Air National Guard, according to NAB.

Getting the President's Special Award will be broadcasters nationwide, and particularly in Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, California, Montana, Oregon and Washington for their service during historic hurricanes and wildfires. The award is for "historic and extraordinary achievement."

Winning the Service to Community Radio Award (major market) was KLJH-FM Los Angeles for its Women's Health Expo, a daylong event that provided free health screenings for thousands.

The Service to Community TV Award (large market) was KDVR Denver for Fox31Problem Solvers: Serving Those Who Serve." The initiative, targeted top the state's nearly half a million vets and active duty service members, included documentaries, a Hero of the Month program and an advisory board on military issues that need covering.

The Service to Community Radio award (medium market), goes to WOWO-FM Fort Wayne, Ind., for its Penny Pitch grant program providing money to individuals and non-profits helping the disadvantaged or physically handicapped.

The Service to Community TV Award (medium market) went to WJRT-TV Flint, Mich., for its ABC12 Diaper Drive, which helped a Diaper Bank that delivers 1 million diapers a year to families living below the poverty line.

The Service to Community Radio Award (small market) went to KTXY-FM Columbia, Mo., for its Y107 Miracles for Kids Radiothon, which raised over $2.3 million to benefit sick children.

The Service to Community TV Award (small market) went to WCTV Tallahassee for its Peanut Butter and Jelly Jam food drive. The two-week effort generated nearly five tones of supplies.

The awards will be given out June 12 at the annual Service to America banquet in Washington.