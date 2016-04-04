NAB Names Service to America Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters has unveiled the new Service to America award winners, who will be acknowledged at a June 21 awards banquet in Washington, D.C.

The Arizona Broadcasters Association will receive the President’s Award (for historic and extraordinary achievement) for “Hooked: Tracking Heroin’s Hold on Arizona," an hour special created by ABA in association with the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

Other TV award winners are Gray Television's KWTX-TV Waco, Texas, which received the Television Award for various community outreach programs including telethons, a salute to Vietnam, bets, a career fair and toy drive.

The Service to Children TV award went to WBIQ-TV Birmingham, Ala., for a three-year series on civil rights, "Project C: Lessons from the American Civil Rights Movement."

Gray will be on the podium again with KOLO-TV Reno, which won the Service to Community TV award for KOLO Cares, which spotlights area nonprofits.

NAB has yet to announce the Service to America Leadership Award, which will also be awarded at the dinner. Past recipients include Gary Sinise, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Carter, Muhammad Ali and Nancy Reagan.