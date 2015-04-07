NAB Names Service to America Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has named the 2015 winners of its Service to America awards, which are presented annually to broadcasters and others for their public service contributions.

The President's Special Award for extraordinary achievement goes to iHeartMedia for a veterans aid program.

The Service to Television award goes to Gannett's KING-TV Seattle for a variety of fund-raising efforts from food drives to wildfire aid.

The Service to Children’s television award went to WVIZ-TV Cleveland for a literacy effort. The radio award went to KEX(AM) Tigard, Ore., for a program to provide glasses and hearing aids to kids whose parents can't afford them.

The television award went to Capitol Broadcasting for its efforts to combat domestic violence. The radio award went to WCCO(AM) Minneapolis for its year-round outreach to combat hunger.

“Broadcasters have an unwavering commitment to serving the public,” said NABEF president Marcellus Alexander in announcing the winners. “This year’s winners clearly provide local impact and are an integral part of the fabric of their communities.”

Winners will be saluted at a June 16 awards banquet in Washington. B&C is one of the sponsors of the banquet.