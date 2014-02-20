NAB Names New PAC Leadership

The National Association of Broadcasters is looking to matching contributions to fuel its political action committee.

Those would be the matching leadership contributions of Bill McElveen and Ralph Oakley, who have been named cochairs of NABPAC.

McElveen is executive VP of L&L Broadcasting's Southern region, while Oakley is president and CEO of Quincy.

They replace NABPAC chair Larry Patrick, who had carried the standard atop the PAC for the past five years.

The announcement comes only days before broadcasters gather for NAB's annual State Leadership Conference (Feb. 25), where about 500 broadcasters gather to talk policy and meet with legislators and regulators.