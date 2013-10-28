NAB Names New Government Relations Exec

The National Association of Broadcasters has tapped a veteran Republican Hill staffer for a government relations post.

Jack Smedile, telecom policy advisor to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), has joined as VP of government relations.

He reports to executive VP government relations Kelly Cole.

Before spending the last four years as an aide to Blunt, Smedile worked for Rep. Paul Broun (R-Ga.) and Rep. Kenny Hulshof (R-Mo).