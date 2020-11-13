NAB Names New CFO

The National Association of Broadcasters has named Téa Gennaro its new EVP and chief financial officer starting Nov. 23, heading financial operations including budgeting audit, tax and financial systems, as well as internal and external financial reporting.

She has been CFO of ABC, which in this case is not the network but Associated Builders and Contractors, in Washington. Gennaro succeeds Trish Johnson, who remains a consultant to the association. Gennaro is currently on the board of The Greater Washington Society of CPAs

“NAB and our members will be well-served by her leadership, vision and financial expertise as she fills this vital role," said National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith.

NAB has been weathering a pandemic-induced financial storm that included having to cancel the annual show that represents the majority of its revenue. It recently informed members they would have to pay some extra dues to try and defray that revenue hit.