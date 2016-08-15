NAB Names McDonald VP of Research

The National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C., has tapped an executive with plenty of broadcasting and cable research experience to be VP of research, reporting to Ann Marie Cumming, senior VP of communications.

Daniel McDonald, who joins the broadcast trade association immediately, had been director of programming and consumer research at National Geographic Channels, also based in Washington, D.C., where he oversaw research for Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo.

Before that, he was divisional director of research at Comcast Spotlight and director of programming and research at WBBM-TV Chicago.

NAB's research arm produces data to back up NAB public policy positions—like the need to loosen media ownership regs or leave the retrans regime alone.

It also monitors media measurement practices and conducts surveys.