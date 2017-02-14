NAB Names Government Relations Executives

The National Association of Broadcasters has tapped former Hill staffers from both sides of the aisle as VPs of government relations for the broadcast trade group.

Nicole Gustafson comes from the National Football League, where she had been VP of public policy and government affairs. Before that she was a staffer for a who's who of Hill Republicans: majority whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), former majority leader Rep. Eric Cantor (R-Va.), Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), and Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Grisella Martinez is formerly the policy director for the House Democratic Caucus and has been special advisor to the chair of the caucus, Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.). She is also former director of policy and legislative affairs for the National Immigration Forum.