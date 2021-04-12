NAB Names Charlyn Stanberry to Government Relations Post

Broadcasters have tapped a Washington exec with strong Democratic ties to help relate to the new Democratic President and both Houses of Congress.

Charlyn Stanberry has joined the National Association of Broadcasters as VP or government relations, effective immediately. She reports to Shawn Donilon, EVP of government relations.

Also Read: NAB's Gordon Smith Leaving at Year's End

Stanberry has been chief of staff and, before that, legislative director, for Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.). Her resume also includes the Multicultureal Media, Telecom and Internet Council and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Stanberry was the 2020 recipient of the Lawyer of the Year award from the Washington Bar Association according to NAB.

“Charlyn has exceled on Capitol Hill, in the private sector and in the legal community, and commands expert knowledge of the legislative process,” said NAB President Gordon Smith, who himself has strong ties to the Hill as a former Oregon senator.