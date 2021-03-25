Rep. Clarke Introducing Ad-Related Sec. 230 Bill

Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) said Thursday (March 25) that she will be introducing her bill next week to protect marginalized communities from harmful advertising practices.

The Civil Rights Marginalization Act of 2021 would amend Sec. 230, which provides online platforms immunity from civil liability for third-party content, to insure that civil rights laws apply to online targeted advertising and platforms are not shielded from liability over those violations by Sec. 230.

"Personal data such as gender, race, hobbies and interests, and zip code are used to limit the online visibility of many opportunities, thus perpetuating inequities in housing opportunities, credit and employment," said Clarke when she sought input on a discussion draft of the bill back in January.

Among the civil rights laws platforms would be liable for violating is one that "prohibits the dissemination of false or mis6 leading information intended, with respect to an election for public office, to prevent voters from casting their ballots, to prevent voters from voting for the candidate of their choice, to intimidate the electorate, or to undermine the integrity of the electoral process."

At a Big Tech hearing Thursday, where election disinformation was one of many topics of discussion, Clarke said the bill would "diminish inequities in the digital world.