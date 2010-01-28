NAB, MSTV Say No Thanks to FCC Proposal to Remake Broadcast Service Into Low-Power

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Association

for Maximum Service Television are among the list of broadcasters saying thanks

but no thanks to a proposal to remake their service into a low-power one using

distributed transmitters so that stations could be packed closer together

and spectrum freed for wireless broadband.

In a filing with the FCC on the FCC's national broadband

plan, NAB and MSTV said the proposal was an "important advance" in

their thinking because it recognizes the public interest in preserving

broadcasters entire spectrum allocation and consumers investment in digital

sets, as well as ensuring broadcasters wouldn't foot the bill for any spectrum

reallocation.

But they said no thanks to the plan, saying they could not

endorse the proposal for a number of reasons including that it would undermine

local service, impose significant new costs, cause harmful service losses and

would not help out in the congested areas where wireless companies claim the

most spectrum deficits.

The broadcasters said the proposal by CTIA: The Wireless

Association and the Consumer Electronics Association was

"well-intentioned" but "infeasible."

Instead, they advised the FCC to treat wireless, broadband

and broadcasting as complementary services, "each with a necessary role to

plan in the healthy, innovative, universally available communications

ecosystem."

The FCC has begun emphasizing the "ecosystem"

character to communications, a sort of a greening of the communications

language landscape to suggest interdependence and a certain fragility.