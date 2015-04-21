NAB Makes Top 10 of Q1 Lobbying Spending
The National Association of Broadcasters spent $4,720,000 on lobbying Congress, the FCC and other federal agencies.
That is according to a just-released analysis of lobbying disclosure forms for Jan. 1 and March 31, 2015 by MapLight.
Google was the only other communications/tech lobby on the list, coming in at number five at $5,470,000.
The top spender was the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at $13,800,000.
