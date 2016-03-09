NAB Looks to Arm Stations in Cyber War

The National Association of Broadcasters will host a webinar on one of the hottest topics of the day, with an assist from the FCC.

Broadcast Cybersecurity: The Essentials (March 23) will look at the threat of cyber attacks on broadcast stations and how best to protect against them. “We are more connected than ever before. That connectivity brings efficiency and many operational benefits. However, it also brings risks,” said NAB chief technology officer Sam Matheny in announcing the webinar.

NAB said it developed the webinar in response to the FCC's recommendation that media companies adopt a cybersecurity framework developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. NAB says it will also publish a white paper March 22 with action items for station cyber protection.

Webinar panelists will be Cynthia Brumfeld, president and independent analyst at DCT Associates; Steven Carpenter, cybersecurity engineer, cybersecurity communications reliability division, Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, FCC; Howard Price, director, business continuity, ABC TV; and Kelly Williams, senior director, engineering and technology policy, NAB.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Admiral David Simpson, chief of the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.