NAB Lines Up FCC Majority

The National Association of Broadcasters has lined up four of the five FCC commissioners, including the chairman, for its upcoming Las Vegas show.

From the TV station repack to C-Band spectrum decisions to ATSXC 3.0 to proposed kids TV rule changes and other potential media deregulation, attendees have a lot of issues before the commission, and now the majority of the commission will be coming to them.

Pai will speak at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration Tuesday, April 9, while the three commissioners (Jessica Rosenworcel will not be attending NAB this year) will participate in the April 9, though March Madness-sounding, session “Raining 3s: A Q&A with FCC commissioners O’Rielly, Carr and Starks," which would be Michael, Brendan and Geoffrey, respectively.

Their Q&A will be part of the business media conference track.