NAB Lines Up Commissioners

It looks like April 8 will be "FCC Day" at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly will all make an appearance in a discussion led by NAB COO Chris Ornelas. Commissioner Rosenworcel has also been invited, but has yet to announce her plans.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler is getting his own spotlight earlier in the day, providing the keynote address at the conference that morning.