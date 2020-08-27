NAB Launches Online Station Toolkit

The National Association of Broadcasters continues to leverage the Web to keep its members connected during the pandemic and beyond.

NAB Amplifies NAB Show Online

NAB, in conjunction with the NAB Leadership Foundation, said Thursday (Aug. 27) that it has launched the Broadcast Resource Hub.

The members-only web site aggregates tools for broadcast journalists and station management to deal with issues including COVID-19, diversity and creating and defending "reliable and trustworthy news."

Those include PSAs; advocacy resources like talking points and issue briefs; cyber awareness for tools for broadcasters, get-out-the-vote campaigns, covering sensitive topics, and what NAB is doing to make sure broadcasters are included in COVID-19 aid bills.