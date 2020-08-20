NAB 'Amplifies' NAB Show Online Marketplace
Will launch year-round platform
The National Association of Broadcasters is extending its online NAB Show with NAB Amplify, a year-round online platform for "networking, discovery and education" as well as giving tech companies "generate leads, elevate brands and drive business opportunities to new levels."
NAB Amplify will launch in November with secure connections for vendors and customers.
NAB Amplify will include network forums, updated educational content and an online exhibit floor.
Former content director for Creative Planet Network Cristina Clapp will be content director for the platform.
NAB is still planning to hold an in-person NAB Show April 10-14 in Las Vegas. ITs 2020 show was cancelled, then moved to an online platform, NAB Show Express due to the pandemic.
