NAB to Launch OK2Talk Mental Health PSA Campaign
The National Association of Broadcasters on July 23 will
launch a national PSA campaign on mental health, OK2Talk, aimed at teens and
intended to help remove the stigma around the struggle with mental health
issues.
It is a struggle that ultimately took the life of NAB president
and former Senator Gordon Smith's son.
NAB is launching the PSA effort at an event in Smith's old
stomping grounds, the Russell Senate Office Building. It is expected to include
Smith; HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius; Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Roy
Blunt (R-Mo.), sponsors of the Excellence in Mental Health Act, and the cochairs
of the Mental Health Caucus.
Accompanying the announcement will be a new data
on teen mental health, according to Ogilvy Public Relations, which shows that
"two-thirds of young adults have personal experience with mental health
problems."
