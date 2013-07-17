NAB to Launch OK2Talk Mental Health PSA Campaign

The National Association of Broadcasters on July 23 will

launch a national PSA campaign on mental health, OK2Talk, aimed at teens and

intended to help remove the stigma around the struggle with mental health

issues.

It is a struggle that ultimately took the life of NAB president

and former Senator Gordon Smith's son.

NAB is launching the PSA effort at an event in Smith's old

stomping grounds, the Russell Senate Office Building. It is expected to include

Smith; HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius; Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Roy

Blunt (R-Mo.), sponsors of the Excellence in Mental Health Act, and the cochairs

of the Mental Health Caucus.

Accompanying the announcement will be a new data

on teen mental health, according to Ogilvy Public Relations, which shows that

"two-thirds of young adults have personal experience with mental health

problems."