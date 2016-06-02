NAB Invited to RNC Policy Get-Together

A source confirms that the National Association of Broadcasters was among those trade groups asked to meet with members of the Republican National Committee about policy.

Politico's Tony Romm reported earlier Thursday (June 2), that Republicans were meeting with communications lobbyists in D.C. next week to talk about policy issues that should be raised in the election, including net neutrality and cybersecurity.

A source confirmed that NAB was invited to the June 6 meeting. Romm reported that the National Cable & Television Association was also among the invitees. NCTA declined comment, though a source said it was their understanding the cable trade group had also been asked.

NAB plans to send someone, but no name yet. The source said NAB will be in "listening mode," adding: "Our representative will share the point that broadcasting is unique in the content delivery world, with our stations offering programming that is free and local in every community."