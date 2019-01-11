NAB Hosts Spanish Broadcasting Twitter Chat
The National Association of Broadcasters' "We Are Broadcasters" initiative will host a Twitter Chat Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on the role of Spanish-language broadcasting.
Online to chat about the "explosion" of Spanish-language broadcast content will be Fernando Pizzaro, Washington correspondent for Univision, and former Univision journalist Maria Elena Salinas.
They will answer questions in both Spanish and English.
For anyone interested in chatting Tuesday, NAB says:
- "Log in with your Twitter handle at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15.
- "Enter this hashtag: #LatinosInNews and TweetChat will pull up all the related messages so you can follow the conversation.
- "Feel free to ask a question or just read along."
