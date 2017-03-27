NAB Honors Hartman, Lunden for Distinguished Service

Former Good Morning America co-hosts Joan Lunden and David Hartman will receive the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award.

The award, which is for "significant and lasting contributions to the industry," will be given out April 24 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Past winners include President Ronald Reagan, Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite and Oprah Winfrey.

Lunden is currently a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show and hosts Your Health With Joan Lunden.”

“Millions of Americans remember starting their day with the trusted voices of David Hartman and Joan Lunden during their years hosting Good Morning America,” said NAB president Gordon Smith in announcing the awards. “We honor their remarkable careers, their service to broadcasting, and their ongoing commitment to public service with NAB’s highest honor.”