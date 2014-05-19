NAB Has Issues With AT&T/DirecTV

The National Association of Broadcasters suggested Monday it has issues with the proposed merger of AT&T and DirecTV.

"AT&T's proposed merger with DirecTV demands a hard look in an increasingly consolidated broadband and pay television marketplace," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton in a statement. "It is hard to see how decreasing competitors in the pay TV marketplace – while increasing regulatory restraints on local TV stations – truly benefits consumers."

AT&T has proposed paying $48.5 billion plus assuming almost $20 billion in debt to acquire the satellite operator.