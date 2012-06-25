NAB, Harris: FCC Needs to Build In More Planning Time to TV Station Relocation

The National Association of Broadcasters and tech powerhouse

Harris Corp. told the FCC Monday that there could be chaos unless broadcasters

have the flexibility to take more than three years after spectrum auctions to

relocate and repack their signals.

The FCC held a workshop on its design of a program to

reimburse broadcasters for channel relocations after the FCC reclaims some

broadcast spectrum for wireless broadband through reverse auctions, and the

general agreement was that the FCC needed to provide sufficient opportunity for

planning of those moves.

In introducing the panel discussion, which was moderated by

the Media Bureau's Rebecca Hanson, Bureau Chief Bill Lake said the FCC's goals

in coming up with a plan and spending up to $1.75 billion to do so were

simplicity, promptness and fairness. He said the reimbursement was not meant to

be Christmas or winning the lottery. He also said the workshop was more about

teeing up the right questions to ask when the FCC issues its first notices of

proposed rulemaking this fall.

Currently, the deadline for the FCC and broadcasters to

complete what amounts to a second DTV transition is within three years after

the end of the auction. While that deadline was set by Congress, Jane Mago, who

represented the National Association of Broadcasters, said the FCC could

ultimately control the time period by tying the end of the auctions to when

broadcasters had had sufficient time to plan for their moves, which would be

after the FCC made it clear how many stations were moving and where they would

be going. Making the end of the auction when everyone has full knowledge of

what is going on "might not be a bad definition," said Mago.

That was seconded by Harris Corp. VP Jay Adrick, who

suggested that three-year deadline could not start until 18-24 months after the

auction bidding had filled in those blanks, or there would be

"chaos."

Among the questions the FCC said needed to be answered was

whether and how much of the funding should be in advance and how much in

arrears. Most of the workshop panelists agreed that some smaller stations,

noncoms, religious, others, would need money in advance.

Another was whether that should be an exact payment or

receipts, or in "bands" or ranges of payments.

Simplicity may be one of the FCC's goals, but Adrick made it

clear what kind of complexity the commission must deal with. There will be

tower studies, permits, testing, zoning issues, not to mention, though Mago and

Adrick did more than once, the limited number of crews -- 14 in the nation says

Adrick -- that have the expertise to work on tall towers (1,000-2,000 feet).

Another reason Mago gave for not rushing broadcasters was

that when smaller companies with less tall-tower experience had been enlisted

to help with tower revamps in the first DTV transition, in some cases lives were

lost.

One of the reasons for building plenty of planning time into

the relocation, said Mago and Adrick, who were clearly on the same page was

that the technology would need to be tailored to different stations' needs to

replicated their coverage areas. Mago conceded that stations might be able to

replicated that coverage exactly--the statute says the FCC ahs to do its

best--that still needed to be pretty close. Brett Haah, of consulting firm

Deloitte, said that another reason was that planning would give stakeholders

confidence in the process. Patrica Tillala, VP, of spectrum, for Verizon,

wasn't as high on broadcasters extending that three years. She said that

wireless buyers of spectrum needed to be able to do planning of their own.

Adrick had plenty of other complications--and expenses--for

the FCC to ponder, including insurance, power to temporary facilitates so

broadcasters could stay on their while they were being relocated, manufacturing

capacity, the need for either larger antennas or more powerful transmitters and

broadcasters moved to lower bands.

Adrick said that until it was determined how many stations

were moving, when they were moving, and where they would have to move, they

were just dealing with conjecture.