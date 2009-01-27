NAB Gives Full Support to DTV Delay Plan

The National Association of Broadcasters has come out full bore in support of delaying the mandatory cut-off of full power analog TV from Feb. 17 to June 12.

"NAB supports legislation passed unanimously by the full Senate that moves the DTV deadline to June 12, while providing flexibility to local stations in adjusting to the new date," said NAB Executive VP Dennis Wharton, responding to the bill's unanimous passage in the Senate Monday night. "We are especially appreciative of the tireless efforts of Commerce Committee Chairman Rockefeller and Ranking Member Hutchison in crafting the compromise bill."

The bill is expected to be taken up in the House as soon as today.

"Local broadcasters and our network partners are proud of the unprecedented billion dollar educational effort we have undertaken to ensure that our viewers are prepared for the switch to digital," said Wharton, "and we are grateful for policymaker efforts that underscore over-the-air television's importance in the fabric of American life. The DTV legislation now moves to the House. NAB salutes the leadership of Commerce Committee Chairman Waxman and his colleagues and we look forward to swift passage of this bill."