NAB Gets Extension on Spectrum Homework

The FCC has granted the National Association of

Broadcasters request

for a 10-day extension of the April 18 deadline for comments on implementingnew video description and other communications accessibility rules.

The deadline is now April 28, with reply comments due May

27.

NAB pointed out that it also had an April 18 reply

comment deadline on the FCC's proposal to let wireless broadband share TV

spectrum, allow stations to share channels, and improve VHF transmissions.

Spectrum is inarguably NAB's biggest issue as it attempts to preserve its

service in the face of a government push for wireless broadband spectrum.

NAB also pointed out that April 18 was only a couple of

business days after its annual convention (April 11-14 in Las Vegas), where

broadcasters, their attorneys and public interest representatives (who

will also likely be weighing in on the spectrum proposal) would be

otherwise occupied.

"Given the importance of the issues in this

proceeding and in the interest of encouraging public dialogue regarding these

issues...we believe that granting NAB's request is necessary to facilitate the

development of a full record," the FCC said in approving the extension.