NAB: Get Those Service to America Nominations In

The National Association of Broadcasters wants to remind its members that the nomination window for the 2020 NAB Leadership Foundation's Service to America Awards, is about to close.

They have until March 6 to submit their nominations.

The awards recognize TV and radio public service efforts in eight categories.

Nominations can be submitted at nabfoundation.org/events/sta/callforentries.

The winners will be honored June 9 at the Celebration of Service to America banquet in Washington.