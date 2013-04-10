NAB: Genachowski -- 'Broadcasters Will Thrive'

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





In his last appearance at NAB as chairman of the Federal

Communications Commission, Julius Genachowski cited the upcoming spectrum

auctions and his work to free up spectrum for mobile applications as one of the

things he was most proud of having accomplished in his term at the FCC.





"When we started to talk in 2009 about spectrum crunch...many

said there was no spectrum crunch," he said. He added that the legislation

authorizing the auctions "was one of the major pieces of legislation passed by

Congress" and "it took a lot of work."





Genachowski made the comments in a wide-ranging session at

the 2013 NAB Conference on the morning of April 10 that was moderated Paul

Karpowicz, president of Meredith Corp.'s Local Media Group.





Genachowski also highlighted the FCC's work on overhauling

Universal Service Fund, the FCC's work on the Open Internet and the way they

handled a number of major deals as major accomplishments.





The chairman acknowledged that the upcoming spectrum

auctions and reallocations would pose challenges. "This will be the first major

band plan that the FCC will do in the data world" and it will be different than

"anything the FCC has done."





Genachowski also discussed how he'd seen broadcast change

over the years, noting that many important things had remained the same. "The

hunger that people have for what broadcast provides is basically the same" but

that digital media and mobile had transformed it into a multiplatform world.





"I have always believed that broadcasters will thrive if

they think of themselves as multiplatform content creators and take advantage

of the new platforms," he said.





The chairman also argued that broadcasters should not see

issues with spectrum and mobile as "a zero sum game," where a victory for

mobile would be a loss for broadcasters.





He stated that broadcasters who agreed to sell their

spectrum would exit the business with a "significant financial" payment and

that those who stayed would benefit from a much stronger mobile business, just

as they had benefited from the rise of cable.





"Mobile is an exciting new platform for exactly

what broadcasters produce, which is great local content," he said, later adding

that mobile "could be the greatest opportunity to grow the content pie for

everyone."