NAB: FCC's Proposed Changes to TV Station Coverage Model May Violate Law

The National Association of Broadcasters has asked the FCC

to back off changing its method of calculating TV station coverage areas and

interference protections, at least for now, saying the timing of that

initiative could undermine the incentive auctions and at least some of the

proposals may violate the incentive auction law.

That is according to an FCC filing detailing meetings

between top NAB officials, including incentive auction point person Rick Kaplan,

and FCC officials Thursday.

On Feb. 4, the FCC quietly released a proposed update to

computer modeling (OET Bulletin 69), which the FCC uses to determine TV station

coverage areas and interference potential. It was less quiet after TV Technology scribe Deborah McAdams,

then B&C, reportedon the document, which is used to help figure out how stations will fit in

the reconstituted spectrum band after the auction.

The incentive auction legislation instructs the FCC to make

its best effort to replicate coverage and interference protections. That

information will be important when the FCC has to repack stations after the

incentive auctions, as well as in determining access to in-market and

out-of-market stations for satellite carriers. That is an issue that will arise

in the reauthorization of the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act

at the end of next year, which Congress will start to look at in a House

Communications Subcommittee hearing next week.

One big proposed change to the Longley-Rice signal

propagation model (how TV and radio signals travel) is that it would now be based

on 2010 census data rather than 1990 census data, which means it reflects a 24%

population jump and different population distribution. The FCC also asks

whether it should continue to give the benefit of the doubt to coverage or

interference findings flagged by the model as "dubious."

In the meetings, NAB said using the new data that would

result in greater protected areas for some, and smaller for others would

"create instability in the process that can only serve to undermine the

auction that NAB and other industry players are working extremely hard to make

work as Congress intended."

It also said those changes may violate the incentive auction

legislation, which, says the FCC, will make its best efforts to preserve

"the coverage area and population served of each broadcast television

licensee, as determined using the methodology described in OET Bulletin 69 of

the Office of Engineering and Technology of the Commission."

NAB says that clearly means the bulletin as it existed at

the time of the legislation's enactment.

Some auction backers warned early on that the more specific

the incentive auction language was, the more opportunity there could be for

legal challenges that could hold up the auction.

NAB also suggests the decision to modify the model should

come from the commissioners, not the Office of Engineering and Technology, and

only in a formal notice-and-comment proceeding. According to the filing,

NAB said it supports reviewing Bulletin 69, but that to do so now, and in the

way the FCC has proposed, "could invite unnecessary delay into the process

and would cause widespread uncertainty for broadcasters who may be deciding

whether to participate in the auction and how to go about protecting their

viewers in the event they do not."

NAB also again asked the FCC to release its software for

repacking stations into new channels as soon as possible. It calls that

computer model the "engine" of the auction.