NAB: FCC Should Officially Reverse Fleeting Indecency Enforcement

The National Association of Broadcasters

wants the FCC to officially deep-six its fleeting indecency and profanity

enforcement regime, and reconsider whether it is fair--NAB suggests it is

not--to continue to apply content regs on broadcasters it does not apply on

cable or satellite or over-the-top programming distributors. But however it

decides to approach indecency, NAB wants it to do so

without the kind of foot-dragging that often leaves broadcasters with licenses

in limbo, additional costs, and with no legal redress for extended periods.

As B&C/Multi

first reported, since last fall, the FCC has stepped back from its fleeting

enforcement to a policy of only pursuing "egregious" complaints as a

way to work through a backlog of over a million complaints. But the FCC also

asked for comment on whether the "egregious complaints" policy should

be the rule of the road going forward.

NAB says that at a

minimum the commission should reverse its policy that fleeting expletives of

nudity are actionably indecent. "[T]he FCC's current policy toward

fleeting material is unpredictable and inconsistent and unconstitutionally

chills speech," NAB wrote. "[T]he

record here simply contains no basis for the Commission to decline to reverse

this unwarranted policy."

NAB would prefer that

the FCC take a deeper dive into the fundamental issue, which it says is whether

"disparate regulation of broadcast outlets" in a multichannel world

"can be squared with the statutory prohibition against censoring broadcast

content and the First Amendment."

But in the meantime,

NAB says, the FCC has to speed the complaint

process. It points out that a complaint, some of which can take years to

resolve, often results in the hold-up of license renewals or transfers, making

refinancing or other actions more costly. That hold-up can occur even before

the FCC gets to the merits of a complaint, NAB points out.

"Foreclosing judicial review eliminates the only available safeguard

against arbitrary and/or unconstitutional indecency enforcement, and results in

more extensive self-censorship," says NAB.

NAB wants the FCC to

require more documentation of complaints--"[t]he Commission should dismiss

with prejudice [they cannot be refiled] complaints that lack the requisite

information and declarations," NAB says. It also wants

the commission to put complaints and FCC decisions about them on a shot clock.

While it was the FCC

under Julius Genachowski that initiated the "egregious" enforcement

policy, it will be a Mignon Clyburn-led FCC, or more likely a Tom Wheeler-led

commission, that decides how to proceed.