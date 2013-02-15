NAB: FCC Should Not Expand Ownership Report to Nonattributable Interests

The National Association of Broadcasters says the FCC

doesn't need to expand its ownership reporting requirements to include

nonattributable interests.

In comments filed with the commission on its form 323

reporting requirement, NAB says that it is all for the FCC enhancing the

quality of its data in an effort to find ways to boost minority and female

ownership. But it also says it should not expand reporting to include nonattributable

interest because it would not yield useful information while imposing burdens

on broadcasters and potentially deterring investment.

The FCC tried to expand the form to include various

nonattributable interests in 2010 under acting chairman Michael Copps, but NAB

pushed back and the FCC ultimately -- after Genachowski had become chairman -- decidedto rethink the proposal.

It is rethinking the form again, and has put those same nonattributable

interests back on the table, asking if it should include "holders of

equity interests in a licensee that would be attributable but for the single

majority shareholder exemption," and "holders of interests that would

be attributable but for the higher Equity/Debt Plus ('EDP') thresholds adopted

in the Diversity Order for purposes of determining attribution of certain interests

in eligible entities."

"NAB continues to believe that this obligation would

not serve any useful purpose. By definition, this information cannot inform

concerned parties about minorities or women with a meaningful role in broadcast

station operations, because, as the Commission has previously determined, only

the holders of attributable interests have such influence," NAB said.