NAB: FCC Needs to Collect Comprehensive Wireless Spectrum Use/Efficiency Data

The FCC asked for input on the state of the wireless

industry and the National Association of Broadcasters has some advice for it:

Figure out how, where and to what extend wireless carriers are using the

spectrum they already have.

NAB argues that neither the FCC nor Congress can advance

sound spectrum policy -- that would appear to include holding a broadcast

spectrum auction to relieve the perceived crunch -- until it collects that

data.

In comments filed this week, NAB says that while wireless

carriers are busy telling the FCC in their comments that they need more

spectrum, the FCC should instead be focused on "whether and how intensely

licensees use spectrum and where," NAB says. "Without this critical

information, the Commission cannot make optimal -- or even rational -- spectrum

management decisions."

The FCC is in the midst of an effort to reclaim

broadcast spectrum for auction to meet what is a projected shortfall of

capacity for the admittedly exploding mobile broadband ecosystem. It wants the

FCC first look into how efficiently carriers are using the spectrum they

already have. Without that, NAB argues, "the Commission cannot rationally

determine whether more efficiency or more spectrum is the better answer to a

perceived spectrum crunch in the nation's largest markets."