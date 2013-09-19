NAB to FCC: Don't Take Our BAS

The National Association of Broadcasters has

told the FCC that a proposal to take Broadcast Auxiliary Service (BAS) spectrum for

auctioning for mobile wireless could compromise broadcasters' ability to

deliver crucial local news and information, like coverage of the Boston

Marathon bombing.

Broadcasters use

that spectrum for electronic newsgatherers (ENG) including helicopter shots,

and for studio-to-transmitter links that deliver a signal to rural and remote

areas.

In a filing, NAB took issue with a

wireless industry proposal to repurpose 15 MHz of that BAS spectrum as amount

required to be identified in incentive auction legislation

NAB says there is 25 MHz

elsewhere that can be used, and points out that the BAS allocation was

already reduced by almost 30%, from 120 to 85 MHz in the digital transition (to

make room for Sprint-Nextel in the lower BAS band).

The BAS band is currently

2025-2010. The CTIA proposal would take 15% off the top, as it were

(2095-2010). NAB says that has led to a crowded band

already, citing the Boston Marathon coverage as an example of the strains on

the current allocation and getting in a shot at wireless nets in the same

sentence. "Local and national news crews used the entirety of the BAS spectrum to

transmit live, up-to-the-minute updates from the scene, while helicopters

overhead provided live video seen by millions of viewers," NAB wrote. "That

video was used not just in local newscasts, but also on national broadcast news

programs and cable news channels. In fact, the band became so congested that

broadcasters were forced to use the much less reliable and less efficient

wireless networks for additional news traffic no longer able to be served in

the BAS band."

NAB says that reduction

in the band "(1) ignores the value and existing congestion of the BAS band; (2) would,

for the first time since completion of the National Broadband Plan, eliminate

one active use in favor - and favoring - another; and (3) the U.S. wireless

industry already has vast and vastly unused and likely underutilized spectrum

resources."

NAB advises to proceed

with its plan to allocate the 25 MHz between 1755 and 1780 and leave BAS alone. "CTIA's

gold-rush mentality to stockpile spectrum has left its proposal and

corresponding analysis lacking any perspective on the value of the current use

of the 2095-2110 MHz band to the American public," it says.

CTIA asked the FCC

to consider whether broadcasters needed 12 MHz for each BAS channel, and points

to the rise of alternatives like Skype and LET and WiFi for backhaul of ENG

signals from remote sites. "While each of these new technology

alternatives may not fully replace the existing capabilities for broadcasters

in the 2025-2110 MHz band, CTIA believes that the Commission should

independently review whether these new options mitigate the overall demand for

all 85 megahertz for BAS," CTIA said in

its comments.

NAB also renewed its

call for an FCC investigation into how wireless companies are, or aren't, using

the spectrum they always have. Various members of Congress have also called for

a thorough spectrum inventory. "If the industry continues to demand more

spectrum, especially to the detriment of other industries, the FCC must

determine to what degree the wireless industry is making good and full use of

the spectrum it controls today," NAB said, adding that

the FCC currently has no data on which to assess that.

NAB argues that

wireless companies have lots of spectrum and there is no "inflection

point" of spectrum shortage. Given the FCC's recent moves to open up more

spectrum, and secondary market transactions, "if anything, any initial

fears about a spectrum shortage should have rationally abated, not accelerated

over the last few years," NAB says.